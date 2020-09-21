‘One Run Could Cost Us Playoff Spot’: KXIP Appeal to Match Referee

Kings XI Punjab have appealed to the match referee after Chris Jordan's run was adjudged not complete despite replays showing the bat had crossed the line, in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals.
With both teams scoring 157/8 in their respective 20 overs, the Super Over was enforced in the second match of the season on Sunday, 20 September. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi eventually prevailed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The contentious incident took place in the19th over of KXIP's innings when Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan were batting. The square leg umpire adjudged that a second run taken by England's Jordan was not complete. However, replays showed Jordan's bat had crossed the line.
KXIP CEO Satish Menon confirmed that the franchise had appealed to the authorities and said that he hoped that rules would be reviewed.
“We have appealed to the match referee. There is no room for human error in a world class tournament like the IPL. This one run could even cost us a playoff berth. Hope the rules are reviewed after this unfair call,” Menon told PTI.
Several cricketers and experts in the field have commented on the dubious decision.
Former KXIP team director Virender Sehwag slammed the umpiring saying that that one decision “was the difference” in the game.
"I don't agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha (It wasn’t a short run). And that was the difference," wrote Sehwag on his Twitter account.
KXIP owner Preity Zinta also expressed her dismay at the incident. “I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic, did 6 days of quarantine & 5 Covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year,” she tweeted.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined