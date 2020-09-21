‘One Run Could Cost Us Playoff Spot’: KXIP Appeal to Match Referee

Chris Jordan’s run was ruled not complete despite replays showing the bat had crossed the line. The match was tied.

Chris Jordan talks to the umpires during the IPL tie against Delhi Capitals. | (Photo: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab have appealed to the match referee after Chris Jordan's run was adjudged not complete despite replays showing the bat had crossed the line, in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals.

With both teams scoring 157/8 in their respective 20 overs, the Super Over was enforced in the second match of the season on Sunday, 20 September. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi eventually prevailed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The contentious incident took place in the19th over of KXIP's innings when Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan were batting. The square leg umpire adjudged that a second run taken by England's Jordan was not complete. However, replays showed Jordan's bat had crossed the line.

KXIP CEO Satish Menon confirmed that the franchise had appealed to the authorities and said that he hoped that rules would be reviewed.