Krunal Gets Emotional While Remembering Father’s Prediction

Krunal says, “It has been difficult last two months as well because of what happened with dad. One thing which I have realised that I have got or which we have got as a family a lot of hard work has been done by that man.” The southpaw further added that it was his father who planted the seeds and made them “blossom” and they are “just reaping the fruits of his efforts.”

Krunal also revealed that his father passed away on 16 January and he was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on that day. And two days prior to that game he had called Krunal after watching one of his knocks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, which was then underway in Baroda. He said that he has seen him “play from the age of six,” and after watching this knock is that “your time will come now,” Krunal added.

“So I was just joking around. I said dad I’ve been playing for the last five years. I’ve played for India (T20I), played well in the IPL and we just won the IPL trophy. And he said whatever you have done till now is fine, but I just feel that your time will come,”. These were his father’s last words to him and just two days later he passed away. “So somewhere down the line I feel that his presence is with me. I miss him in a good way, he was full of life in our family,” said Krunal.