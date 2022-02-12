Krunal & Hardik Part Ways, Their New Teams Start Bade Miyan-Chote Miyan Banter

The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, will no longer be on the same IPL team. The duo, who were an integral part of the silverware-winning Mumbai Indians franchise have now gone their own ways—with each of the two brothers in one of the new IPL teams this year.
While Hardik is set to captain the Gujarat Titans, Krunal has been picked at the auction by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore.
After successfully bidding for Krunal, Lucknow Super Giants made a light-hearted jibe at Gujarat Titans by tweeting "Bade miyan subhanallah" which roughly translates to the big brother being better.
Gujarat were quick to retort "Lyrics galat likhi hai, par baat sahi hai - ab hoga Dangal!" (Your lyrics are wrong, but what you're saying is right - get ready for the contest now!)
In 2020, Deepak Hooda had reportedly got into a fight with his Baroda captain Krunal Pandya and left the bio-bubble, when he found that his name was missing from the 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The following year, Hooda changed teams and began playing for Rajasthan instead in domestic competitions.
Now, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya are going to be in the same team again, when they represent Lucknow in IPL 2022.
In a cheeky comment ostensibly about Krunal Pandya and Hooda's troubled history, the official Twitter account of Rajasthan Royals shared this meme.
