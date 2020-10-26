IPL: KXIP Restrict KKR to 149/9 in 20 Overs, Shubman Gill Gets 57

Opening batsman Shubman Gill scored 57 runs to take the Kolkata total to 149 runs.

KXIP won the toss and elected to field first. | (Photo: BBCI/IPL)

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been restricted to 149 for the loss of 9 wickets in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KKR opening batsman Shubman Gill returned to form with a half-century, but Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) came back to apply brakes with the help of its spinners and restricted the Kolkata franchise to under 150 runs.

Gill scored a 45-ball 57 and shared an 81-run partnership with skipper Eoin Morgan for the fourth wicket. Morgan made 40 off 25 balls.

India seamer Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 35. His two wickets early on had reduced KKR to 10 for three.

