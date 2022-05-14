KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When and Where To Watch the Match Live

KKR vs SRH IPL match on Saturday will be played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Watch SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match live on Disney+ Hotstar

(Photo: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, 14 May 2022, in the sixty-first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

KKR won its previous IPL match against Mumbai Indian (MI), while SRH lost its previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Venue: The KKR vs SRH IPL match on Saturday will be played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Here are the timings and live streaming details of the SRH vs KKR IPL match.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022: Match Time

Kolkata vs Hyderabad IPL match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday.

How and where to watch the SRH vs KKR IPL match live stream online?

Live streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL match can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch the SRH vs KKR IPL match live on TV?

KKR vs SRH IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

Team Ranks on Points Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is currently at the seventh position on IPL points table 2022 with 10 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is at eighth spot, also with 10 points.

