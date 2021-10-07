Toss: Sanju Samson Elects to Bowl, KKR Can Seal Playoffs Berth With a Big Win

Sanju Samson has made four changes with Liam Livingstone playing in place of Evin Lewis who has a niggle. Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Shreyas Gopal along with Anjuj Rawat and Chris Morris also getting a game.

After Thursday's afternoon fixture, KKR and Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are all on 12 points but KKR and Mumbai have one match to play each. Between the two though, KKR have a better net run rate so a big win tonight will ensure them a place in the playoffs, even if Mumbai win their match on Friday.

Rajasthan too have an outside chance of making it to the weekend as they currently have 10 points from 13 matches. If they win tonight's match by a big margin, then it could come down to net run rate.