KKR Dishes Out Three-Pronged Spin Attack in Powerplay Against MI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League, Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav had said that his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has probably the best possible spin attack in the tournament.

In Tuesday's game against Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR skipper Eoin Morgan flaunted the depth in his spin bowling attack by pressing into attack all three of his spinners -- in the playing XI --- in the first five overs of the MI innings.

It had an impact and gave KKR a good start. MI could make just 37 for one in the first five overs. With Australian pacer Pat Cummins bowling the sixth over of the innings and conceding just five, MI's accumulation in the power-play period was just 42 for the loss of Quinton de Kock's wicket.