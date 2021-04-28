Williamson’s Late Cameo Drives SRH to 171/3 Against CSK in Delhi

David Warner, who had difficult time with the bat initially, was joined by Manish Pandey, and they steadied the ship.

While Warner found it difficult to get going and was even playing at less than a run-a-ball at times, Pandey was more fluent.

Through the middle overs, SRH’s batters continued to struggle to find the big hits and the gaps as the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran kept things tight right after the Powerplay.

Midway through the innings, Warner and Mandey started to score more freely but still had enough to do as CSK a lid on proceedings.