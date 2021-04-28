Williamson’s Late Cameo Drives SRH to 171/3 Against CSK in Delhi

Half centuries from David Warner and Manish Pandey put Sunrisers Hyderabad in a good position against Chennai Super Kings, before Kane Williamson played a few exquisite shots to drive them to a competitive total.
Williamson and Jadhav’s late charge took SRH to 171/3.
David Warner, who had difficult time with the bat initially, was joined by Manish Pandey, and they steadied the ship.
While Warner found it difficult to get going and was even playing at less than a run-a-ball at times, Pandey was more fluent.
Through the middle overs, SRH’s batters continued to struggle to find the big hits and the gaps as the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran kept things tight right after the Powerplay.
Midway through the innings, Warner and Mandey started to score more freely but still had enough to do as CSK a lid on proceedings.
Pandey was the first of the two to bring up his half century, in the 14th over before Warner too started to get going, hitting his 200th six in the IPL on his way to his fifty.
In the 17th over, Warner and Pandey brought up their 100-run stand, keeping SRH in the hunt for a good finish.
Warner, desperate to accelerate, was unable to continue in his quest, falling to Ngidi with Ravindra Jadeja taking the catch. Warner was dismissed for 57 off 55, after an uncharacteristic innings.
However, that’s when Kane Williamson decided to take charge, hammering Shardul Thakur for 20 in the 19th, with three fours and a six to push SRH above 150.
While Williamson could not get Sam Curran away in the final over, Kedar Jadhav took 10 off the last two with an emphatic pick up over the leg side off the last ball to finish things off.
Williamson remained unbeaten on 26 off 10 while Jadhav had 12 off 4 as SRH scored 171/3.
