Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje Join DC’s Camp, Under Quarantine

DC face Chennai Super Kings in their first match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10. They are currently training at the Cricket Club of India with players and coaching staff joining the sessions after completing their quarantine periods.

Head coach Ricky Ponting attended his first practice session on Sunday.

"I am thrilled with the players that we've got here, and I think we can win the IPL. Might as well go on record and say it now because that's what I am here for and that's what the players are here for," he said.