K Gowtham Becomes IPL’s Most Expensive Uncapped Player

Spinning allrounder Krishnappa Gowtham has become IPL’s highest paid uncapped cricketer with Chennai Super Kings bagging him at the auction for Rs 9.25 crore.
After being released by Punjab Kings after the 2020 season, Gowtham entered the auction with a base price of Rs 20 lakh and Kolkata Knight Riders immediately expressed their interest by registering the first bid but had to eventually pull out after Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings took the bid price past 8 crore.
Eventually, it was MS Dhoni’s CSK who bagged him for Rs 9.25 crore.
Gowtham played just 2 matches for Punjab Kings in the 2020 IPL season scoring 42 runs and picking one wicket.
He has previously been part of the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals franchises.
Published: 18 Feb 2021,05:43 PM IST