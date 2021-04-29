Bumrah, Chahar Help Mumbai Indians Restrict Royals to 171/4 

Handy knocks from Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson pushed the Rajasthan Royals to a competitive total against the Mumbai Indians, for whom the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult struck telling blows in the first day game in New Delhi.
The Royals, who made a good start to the innings, allowed the defending champions to fight back with timely wickets, failing to make the momentum count, posting 171/4.
Chahar picked two wickets while Bumrah finished with figures of 1/15 from 4 overs.
Asked to bat first, the Royals got off to a brisk start on a hot afternoon in the national capital with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler.
The Englishman looked to be setting himself up for a big knock, finding the boundaries with relative ease early on despite some tight bowling, helping the Royals to 47 in the Powerplay. Jaiswal, who took his time to get going, started to play his shots as the powerplay came to an end.
Buttler, who hit 3 fours and as many sixes in his 32-ball stay, scored 41 before being deceived by Rahul Chahar only for Quinton de Kock to stump him. The openers put on 66 before Sanju Samson joined Jaiswal and opened his account with a boundary.
The duo put on 25 for the second wicket before the opener was caught and bowled by Chahar for 32 off 20 deliveries.
Even as the Mumbai Indians clawed back into the contest, Samson kept finding the boundaries, either with powerful shots or in streaky ways, dragging the Royals towards 150 with the final phase of the innings approaching.
Fast approaching a half century as well, Samson could not bat out the final overs of the innings as Trent Boult knocked over his middle stump with an inch perfect yorker in the 18th over. Samson scored 42, putting on a 49-run stand with Dube.
Looking to accelerate in the final couple of overs, Dube was unable to get his timing correct and was caught and bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 35.
Riyan Parag walked in with 7 deliveries to go in the innings and along with David Miller, dragged the Royals to 171/4, adding 12 runs in the final over, which was an eventful one with a no-ball, dropped catch and a wicket of a free hit.
Published: 29 Apr 2021,05:12 PM IST