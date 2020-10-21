SRH’s Jason Holder Upset ‘Black Lives Matter’ Ignored at IPL

West Indies captain Jason Holder is disappointed that the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has been ignored at the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is representing SunRisers Hyderabad. Holder was speaking from United Arab Emirates, the venue of IPL, after West Indian were awarded the Cricket Writers' Club Peter Smith Award, which recognises outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public. "I personally was a bit disappointed to see how the Pakistan and Australia tours, that went on after ours, that they were not showing their solidarity afterwards. It's a hard challenge and a long hard road. It's not an overnight fix but the most important thing is we need to come together and see each other as equal human beings," said Holder.

Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 35 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League.

During West Indies' Test tour of England, which the latter won 2-1, players from both sides were seen taking a knee in a gesture of racial solidarity.

However, Holder lamented that the knee gesture was abandoned during England’s subsequent Test series against Pakistan and limited-over series against Australia.