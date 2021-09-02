It Was Very Difficult to Sit Out and Watch My Teammates Play: Shreyas Iyer

The Mumbai-born player, who underwent surgery during the first half of the IPL 2021, spoke about his disappointment of being away from the game, "The feeling was very difficult to sit out and see my teammates play."

"I was sitting in front of the TV, watching each and every game and feeling as if I am on the ground and trying to replicate the scenario at my place. But, it's in the past now, I have to forget about it and continue with the same flow the team has maintained throughout," he added.

The 26-year-old batsman also took to social media and shared a picture wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey.

Expressing his excitement about receiving the Delhi jersey for the first time this season, Iyer said, "It was like Santa Clause had come to my room, and that's how I reacted, to be honest."

"It's always good to wear the Delhi Capitals jersey. I have been wearing it for six years now, every year they come up with new ideas, a new taste, and I am just trying to get used to it, and embracing it," he added.