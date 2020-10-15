Preview: Bottom-Placed KXIP Face In-Form RCB in a Must-Win Game

Bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be under tremendous pressure as they now face a must-win situation when they take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. After losing six of their seven games, the KL Rahul-led KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points. Despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the season in skipper Rahul (387 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (337), KXIP have failed in getting wins.

Barring the duo, the other KXIP batters have failed to click and lack of an all-round effort has been clearly visible. Same is the condition of the bowling attack as except Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, the others have been off-colour. However, KXIP can draw some confidence from the fact their solitary win in ongoing season had come against RCB.

Moreover, Chris Gayle, who has warmed the bench in the previous games, is likely to get a game on Thursday.

Looking at the perfect batting conditions here, Gayle could create an absolute carnage but remains to be seen how quickly the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' gets into the act. The KXIP think-tank might axe an out-of-form Glenn Maxwell in order to accommodate Gayle.

