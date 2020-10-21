Preview: Virat’s RCB Face Morgan’s Rejuvenated KKR on Wednesday

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to maintain the momentum they generated from a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their return fixture of the IPL on Wednesday. New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson roared into the tournament with exceptional figures of 3/15 (four overs) besides 2/2 in the Super-Over to help KKR beat SRH in their previous fixture. It was the 29-year-old's first match of the season and he stepped at a time when their pace spearhead Pat Cummins is struggling to get wickets.

Lockie Ferguson conceded just two runs in the Super Over which the Eoin Morgan led-side chased down rather easily.

While Andre Russell (0/29 from 2 overs) turned out to be expensive partly due to the injury he sustained before the start of his final over, the others -- Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav -- were economical. KKR captain Eoin Morgan would also be worried about Russell's form with the bat. The Caribbean all-rounder, also KKR's leading run-scorer with 1,434 runs from 66 games, has failed to create the impact he usually makes in the batting order. It will also be interesting to see whether Morgan brings Sunil Narine back in the playing XI as the spinner has now been cleared of suspect action. With 127 wickets in 116 games, Narine is the top wicket taker for KKR.