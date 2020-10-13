IPL Points Table: RCB Move to Third, Tied on Points With DC & MI

IPL Points Table: Virat Kohli’s RCB are now placed third in the standings, with as many points as MI and DC.

IPL Points Table: Virat Kohli’s RCB are now placed third in the standings, with as many points as MI and DC. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

AB de Villiers' heroics against KKR proved vital for RCB as Virat Kohli's men edged past KKR by 82 runs at Sharjah in Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL.

With this win, RCB have managed to move one place up in the league standings and are now third while KKR slipped to the 4th position.

RCB now stand equal on points with the top two sides of the season- Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. All three have 10 points, having played 7 games, won 5 and lost 2.

A massive victory by 82 runs over KKR also helped RCB improve their run rate which now stands at -0.116, as opposed to the -0.817 they had before the game.