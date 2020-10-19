IPL Points Table: KXIP Finally Evict Bottom Spot, KKR in Top Four

It was a day of tied matches in IPL 2020 as Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders defeated their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Super Overs to pick up two points each. Kings XI Punjab came on top against defending champions Mumbai Indians after beating them in the 2nd Super Over, after the first Super Over ended in a tie. This is the 2nd consecutive win for KXIP and with it, they now have 6 points after 9 games, with 3 wins and 6 losses. They have now moved to the 6th place in the standings, displacing Chennai Super Kings who went one place down to the 7th spot. Rajasthan Royals have now moved to the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are still in the 2nd spot despite their loss. They have 12 points after 9 games, with 6 wins and 3 defeats.

Kings XI Punjab move to the 6th place in the points table.

Earlier on the day, Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat them in yet another Super Over game. Lockie Ferguson was the player of the match for his bowling figures of 3/15. Eoin Morgan registered his first win for KKR after taking over the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik. With this win, they remain fixed at the 4th position but now moved to 10 points and also have an improved run rate, which stands at -0.607 as opposed to -0.684 before the start of the game. David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in the 6th position after their loss in the afternoon fixture. Their run rate dipped from +0.009 to +0.008. They have 6 points after having played 9 games, with 3 wins and 6 losses.