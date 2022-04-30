IPL Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Lucknow beat Punjab

IPL Points Table: Lucknow have moved to the third spot in the IPL standings with 12 points from nine matches.
(Photo: BCCI)
Lucknow Super Giants have picked up their sixth victory of IPL 2022, defeating Punjab Kings by 20 runs on Friday night to move to the third spot in the IPL 2022 standings.
Punjab have slumped to the eight points from nine matches.
After Kagiso Rabada's 4/38 restricted Lucknow to 153/8 on a sticky pitch, Punjab lost their way once captain Mayank Agarwal fell in power-play and Liam Livingstone was dismissed in the middle overs, eventually making 133/8 in their 20 overs.
Tall left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan took three wickets for 24 runs, keeping Punjab on the backfoot while Krunal Pandya was miserly in his spell of 2/11. Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/41) provided strong support for Lucknow to execute an excellent defence of 153.
IPL points table after Lucknow beat Punjab by 20 runs on Friday night.
Shikhar Dhawan managed to score just five runs during Punjab's chase before he was clean bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. However, he's managed to move into the top three standings of the highest run-scorers this season with 307 runs in 9 matches.
Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap standings with 499 runs while KL Rahul, following his 6 vs Punjab, continues to occupy the second spot with 374 runs.
Among the bowlers, the top three spots remain unchanged with Yuzvendra Chahal leading thr standings with 18 wickets in 8 matches. Kuldeep Yadav is second in the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik is third with 15 wickets.