IPL Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Lucknow beat Punjab

Lucknow Super Giants have picked up their sixth victory of IPL 2022, defeating Punjab Kings by 20 runs on Friday night to move to the third spot in the IPL 2022 standings.

Punjab have slumped to the eight points from nine matches.

After Kagiso Rabada's 4/38 restricted Lucknow to 153/8 on a sticky pitch, Punjab lost their way once captain Mayank Agarwal fell in power-play and Liam Livingstone was dismissed in the middle overs, eventually making 133/8 in their 20 overs.

Tall left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan took three wickets for 24 runs, keeping Punjab on the backfoot while Krunal Pandya was miserly in his spell of 2/11. Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/41) provided strong support for Lucknow to execute an excellent defence of 153.