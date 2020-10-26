IPL Points Table: KXIP Pip KKR at 4th Spot, Playoffs Race Heats Up

Kings XI Punjab defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets to register their fifth consecutive win in IPL 2020. The KL Rahul side is looking unbeatable at this moment. With this win, they snatched the fourth spot from Kolkata Knight Riders. KXIP chased down KKR 149 runs target on the back of Mandeep Singh's 66* off 56 balls. Chris Gayle also contributed with a quickfire knock of 51 off 29 balls that included 5 big sixes in the small ground of Sharjah.

KXIP move to the fourth spot in the points table.

With this win, they are now placed in the fourth position. They have 12 points after 12 games, with 6 wins and 6 defeats but a better run rate than KKR. Their current run rate is -0.049 which improved from -0.103.