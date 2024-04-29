IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings After CSK vs SRH Match

The IPL 2024 points table emerges as a dynamic battleground, showcasing the fierce competition among the 10 elite teams. The IPL points table is decided on the basis of points that each team accumulates. There are two matches on Sunday for IPL 2024. RCB vs GT match was played today at 3:30 pm where RCB won the match by 9 wickets but still remained at 10th position with 6 points after 10 matches.

In the second half of the day, fans witnessed the CSK vs SRH match where CSK scored 212 runs and defeated SRH by 78 runs. CSK moved up to the third position from fifth position and SRH came to the fourth rank. Now, let's have a look at the entire IPL 2024 Points table.