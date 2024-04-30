IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Team Standings After LSG vs MI Match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, today. LSG was at the fifth position on the points table with five victories out of nine matches played. But today after defeating Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets it moved up to the third position with 12 points. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians were at the ninth spot on the points table, before their match and they remain at that rank.

Kolkata Knight Riders have strengthened their position at number 2 on the IPL 2024 points table after humbling Delhi Capitals by seven wickets yesterday. KKR now have 12 points from six wins in nine matches. The Rishabh Pant-led DC's position despite the loss remained unchanged at sixth position with 10 points.