The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Shubman Helps Kolkata to Easy Win

On episode 8 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Kolkata’s comfortable victory over Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. Mendra Dorjey Sahni On episode 8 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Kolkata’s comfortable victory over Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. | (Photo: The Quint) IPL On episode 8 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Kolkata’s comfortable victory over Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

On episode 8 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Kolkata’s comfortable victory over Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Opener Shubman Gill (70 not out) and Eoin Morgan (42 not out) put up 92 runs for the fourth wicket to help Kolkata beat Hyderabad by seven wickets with two overs to spare. Earlier, Hyderabad had won the toss and chosen to bat -- the first time any team has done that this season. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 off 38 balls as the team scraped their way to 142/4 in 20 overs.

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon on The Quint is presented by Basic First and powered by Mastercard, kyun ki kuch khushiyan hai priceless.