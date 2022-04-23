IPL Playoffs Venues Announced & Women's T20 Challenge Dates Finalised: Report

The decision on the venue was taken by the Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, which also confirmed that a full house will be allowed for the play-offs matches.



The Apex Council also decided that the Women's Twenty20 Challenge, involving three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity -- will be held in Lucknow from 24-28 May. The squads will be picked after the ongoing women's Twenty20 Trophy in May, a Cricbuzz report said.



The big decision before the selectors will be whether they will pick the veterans in Indian women's cricket - Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from T20Is.



Meanwhile, the BCCI has also announced the venues for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa, scheduled to be held in June. The five-match T20I series will be played in Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, on 9, 12, 14, 17 and 19 June respectively.

(With IANS Inputs)