MS Dhoni Speaks After CSK Pull Off Biggest Win Of IPL 2020

Dhoni talks about team selection and his relationship with coach Stephen Fleming after CSK beat KXIP by 10 wickets. The Quint MS Dhoni talks about team selection and his relationship with coach Stephen Fleming after CSK beat KXIP by 10 wickets on Sunday night. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Dhoni talks about team selection and his relationship with coach Stephen Fleming after CSK beat KXIP by 10 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got back to winning ways with an emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming decided to stick with veteran opener Shane Watson, whose position in the team was under the scanner after a string of poor performances this season, and the Australian repaid the faith with a 181-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis that took CSK home. "(Consistency in selection) is something we bank on," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony. "I feel that often Fleming doesn't get the kind of recognition that he should because it becomes very difficult if the coach is going in a different direction and the captain is going in a different direction. But the good thing is that we decide each and every thing between us and it stays inside the room and once we come out, there is one plan and we bank each other. Its not like we don't have debates on selections or positions. But it's just that it's between the both of us and it's the relationship we have shared for a very long time. He has been with us after the first season, so it's a really long time."

Also read: 5 Key Contributions That Helped CSK Trump KXIP by 10 Wickets

CSK have stuck with opener Shane Watson even as the veteran cricketer hadn't managed any big scores in the first four matches. On Sunday, he stepped up and his unbeaten 83 helped the team chase down the target in just the 18th over. When asked about the intensity of Watson’s aggression, here’s what Dhoni said: "It's not about more aggressive. I think he was hitting very well in the nets and you want to replicate what you are doing in the nets in the games and that's what the tough part is. So even if you can do 80% or 90% of what you are doing in the nets sessions, you are there, irrespective of whether you are scoring runs or not so. He was batting very well in the nets and it was just a matter of time where he gets going." He was also all praise for Faf du Plessis, who has been the team’s most consistent batter this season. "Faf, he is like a sheet anchor for us, he keeps playing these shots in the middle and he can always confuse a bowler with his lap shot coming in, so I feel when the wickets are good and it's not very slow, they compliment each other," said Dhoni.

CSK have thus ended a run of defeats that extended to three consecutive matches. Dhoni said that the did the "small things right" on Sunday which helped them win the game. "We did the small things right. Believed in the process. We were looking for the kind of start today. That's where experience counts hopefully we can replicate this in the coming days," he said. "It's not about being more aggressive. Watson was looking good in the nets. But what you want is to replicate that. It was just a matter of time that he gets going. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us. He can always confuse the bowlers with shots like the lap shot. They compliment each other well."

(With inputs from IANS)