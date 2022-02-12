IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Auction Live on TV & Online

Watch IPL Auction 2022 live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network
(Photo: iplt20.com)
IPL Auction 2022: Auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament will take place on 12 and 13 February 2022. The auction event will be held in Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 11 am IST.
This will be the 15th season of the tournament which was launched in the year 2007.
Until last year, a total of eight team participated in the IPL. However, from 2022 onwards, a total of 10 team will be a part of it. The two new teams are Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
Here are the live streaming details of IPL auction 2022.
How and where to watch IPL Auction 2022 live on TV?
The IPL Auction 2022 will be telecasted live on the TV channels of Star Sports network.
How and where to watch IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming Online?
IPL 2022 auction can be watched/ live streamed online on the official website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow The Quint's live blog for regular updates about IPL Auction 202.
A total of 590 players will be up for grabs by 10 IPL teams during IPL auction 2022. Out of which 370 are Indian players, while 220 are overseas players.
As mentioned above, a total of 10 franchises will participate in IPL 2022. They are Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans.
Check this space regularly for further updates about IPL 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)