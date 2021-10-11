Eliminator: Resurgent Kolkata Up Against Confident Bangalore in Knockout Match

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had contrasting routes to the playoffs. While Bangalore maintained their third place from the first half into the UAE leg, Kolkata made a remarkable turnaround to move from seventh place in the first half to fourth in the second.

Bangalore had beaten Kolkata by 38 runs during the first phase of the tournament in India. But when the two sides met in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata secured a crushing nine-wicket win after bowling out Bangalore for 92.

A bulk of Kolkata's success in the UAE leg, winning five out of seven matches, has been around fantastic starts by their openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer shined bright with impressive knocks while Gill has been able to stay at the crease for long. Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana have chipped in with useful cameos despite the lack of runs from captain Eoin Morgan. The bowling attack, comprising Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine have picked wickets consistently.