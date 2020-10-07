Police Launch Pan-India Crackdown on Betting on IPL Matches

The roar you hear after every boundary hit or wicket taken in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is virtual, compensating for the crowd that has not been allowed into the stadiums as a precautionary measure due to the pandemic. However, there are many who literally shout, cheer and get the adrenaline rush on every ball of the ongoing T20 cricket matches. They have money at stake and are running a dark network of betting on IPL matches with their setup of laptops, mobiles and registers to maintain records.
The Indian police in states like Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Goa, Delhi and the NCR has actively launched a crackdown on betting syndicates, arresting several men who were caught red-handed from small flats to resorts in India.
The Goa police busted at least two gambling networks in Goa betting on the outcome of IPL matches. On October 2, the Goa Police Crime Branch raided a hotel and arrested three persons from Hyderabad who were found accepting bets on IPL matches from people across India.
The police registered a case under the Prevention of Gambling Act.
In a big crackdown in Delhi, six persons were arrested from south Delhi, four from south-east and two from west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh a few days ago.
"In Rajpur Khurd village, six persons were found sitting on a lawn with a laptop in which entries on bets were maintained. In one mobile phone, a live cricket match was being telecast and on another landline phone the rates of bets were being announced," said Atul Thakur, DCP, south Delhi.
Betting on IPL matches is not new and the police has to deploy both technical surveillance and manual intelligence to unearth these betting rackets that are mushrooming all over the country.
