IPL Auction: BCCI Updates Player List, Deepak Hooda Listed as Capped Player

Deepak Hooda, who made his India debut earlier this week, in the ODI series against West Indies, has been upgraded to the capped category in the list of IPL mega auctions, scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday in Bengaluru.

In the revised auction list, Hooda features in Set No 3 comprising allrounders. The 26-year old originally listed in Set No 8, has also upgraded his base price from Rs 40 lakh to 75 lakh.

On Friday evening, the IPL distributed the updated player list of 600 names to the franchises with the addition of ten new names, an ESPNcricinfo report said.