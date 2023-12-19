IPL Auction 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga Goes To Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.5 Crore

Hasaranga, who was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021, appeared in 26 matches and claimed 35 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13. In 2022, the world-class spinner took 26 wickets in 16 matches.

In the international circuit, the spin wizard has 91 wickets in 58 matches to his credit averaging 15.8 with an economy of 6.89.

In addition to his strategic thinking and proficiency with leg-spin bowling, Hasaranga provides brilliant lower-order hitting skills.