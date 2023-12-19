IPL Auction 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Purchase Travis Head for Rs 6.80 Crore

Head was instrumental to Australia winning the 2023 ODI World Cup and was the Player of the Match in both the semi-final against South Africa and the final against India. He finished the tournament with two wickets, as many fifties and a hundred to his name.

Boasting a strike rate of 146.17 in T20Is, Head also participated in three of the recently finished five-match T20I series against India, recording scores of 35 off 18, 31 off 16, and 28 off 18.

In 2016 and 2017, he was a part of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and had only made sporadic appearances in the IPL, scoring 205 runs in 10 matches across two seasons.