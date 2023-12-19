IPL Auction 2024: Harry Brook Bought by Delhi Capitals For Rs 4 Crore

England's star cricketer Harry Brook has been bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore, from his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Delhi started the bidding and Rajasthan Royals also raised their paddle but with Rajasthan having just bought Rovman Powell for Rs 7.4 crore at the start of the auction, they stepped out after making the Rs 3.80 crore bid as Delhi added him to their roster for Rs 4 crore.