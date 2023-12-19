IPL Auction 2024: Harry Brook Bought by Delhi Capitals For Rs 4 Crore

IPL Auction 2024: England's star cricketer Harry Brook has been bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore.
(Photo: BCCI)
Delhi started the bidding and Rajasthan Royals also raised their paddle but with Rajasthan having just bought Rovman Powell for Rs 7.4 crore at the start of the auction, they stepped out after making the Rs 3.80 crore bid as Delhi added him to their roster for Rs 4 crore.
A hard-hitting all-rounder, Brook played 11 games in his first IPL season, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and scored just 190 runs at an average of 21.11 and strike rate of 123.37. Mindful of his failings, SRH, who initially signed them at a whopping Rs 13.25 crore parted ways with the English stalwart after the season.
In international cricket, since 2021, Brook has struck at a rate exceeding 140 in the middle overs. The Englishman has scored 494 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 141.54 in T20 Internationals.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
