IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

Early in the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal for Rs 13.25 crores and Rs 8.25 crores respectively.

Hyderabad has retained only 12 players after the 2022 IPL season where they finished last. Among the players the released was skipper Kane Williamson and are looking for a new captain in this auction.

They came into the auction with the biggest available purse - of Rs 42.25 crore, and now have Rs 20.75 crores left.