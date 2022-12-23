IPL Auction 2023: Rajasthan Royals Bag Jason Holder For Rs. 5.75 Crore

It is because of these numbers that Lucknow Super Giants spent Rs 8.75 crores on him last season, but Holder could not live up to the price tag.

The 31-year-old all-rounder from Barbados scored 58 runs at an average of only 9.67, and though he did pick up 14 wickets, an economy rate of 9.42 runs per over made his overall figures rather ordinary.