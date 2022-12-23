IPL Auction 2023: Kane Williamson Sold to Gujarat Titans

Kane Williamson had set his base price at Rs 2 crore for the 2023 IPL auction after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad following a poor show by the franchise in the 2022 season, where they finished last.

The New Zealand limited-overs skipper had been the first player retained by Sunrisers ahead of the mega auction in 2022, with a salary of Rs 14 crore. In his time with the team, he played 76 matches, scoring 2101 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 126.03.

In this calendar year, Kane has played 2 Tests, 13 T20Is and 7 ODIs for New Zealand scoring 756 runs. He stepped down from New Zealand's Test captaincy earlier this month