IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Make Exciting Additions, Buy Manish, Phil Salt

The Delhi Capitals fans quite happy with their performance in the IPL auction 2023 here on 23 December, as they made some exciting additions to their squad for next year's edition.

The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals franchise bagged ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning player Phil Salt for Rs 2 crore, along with South African Rilee Rossouw for Rs 4.6 crore.

They also picked up experienced Indian players like Ishant Sharma and Manish Pandey for Rs 50 Lakh and Rs 2.4 crore respectively. In addition, uncapped Indian speedster Mukesh Kumar also joined the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.5 crore.