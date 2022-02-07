'IPL Auction About Who Gets The Best Indians,' Says Ajit Agarkar

Former India opener Aakash Chopra felt Indian players will have a big pay-day in the IPL auctions and also chose who will be the most expensive buys.

"Indians are going to have a field day, they'll be laughing their way to the bank. Ishan Kishan will be expensive and Shreyas Iyer will be expensive. So, watch out for Indians like Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzi Chahal, Rahul Chahar. Cumulatively, if you put Chahar brothers together, I think that family will take most money on this auction day."

Agarkar further suggested that if Royal Challengers Bangalore could convince Virat Kohli to be their captain in the 2022 season, then they can save a lot of money at the auction. "If Virat Kohli can take over the captaincy and if he is happy to do it and if he has the energy to do it, I think that will be the easiest solution for them. At the end of the day, we have seen RCB over the years they haven't invested enough money in making a proper team of 12, 13 or 14 players with enough depth."

"It's always been dependent on the top three, not enough middle order players and if you don't have the money, you can't do that again. So, if you break the bank for one player, doesn't matter how good he is -- will win you games but will never win you competitions."