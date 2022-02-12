IPL Auction 2022: R Ashwin Bought By Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 Crore

Ashwin was among the 10 players auctioned in the first lot of 'marquee' players who had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Last season, he was part of Delhi Capitals after the franchise bought him in the 2020 IPL auction for Rs 7.6 crore. He had been the skipper at Kings XI Punjab before that but the team had released him following the 2019 season.

In IPL 2021, the 35-year-old played only 13 matches for Delhi Capitals, picking 7 wickets. However, he did make a comeback in the Indian T20I squad last year, selected in the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup following which he has played five matches in the shortest format. He picked up six wickets in the World Cup in the UAE and another three in the two matches during the home T20I series against New Zealand.