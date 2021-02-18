IPL Auction 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

Coming into the auction with 22 players in the squad and the joint lowest available purse in the IPL Player Auction 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to wait and watch at the auction table.

Till the High Tea break, they had added only Jagadeesha Suchith to their squad.

The had the joint smallest available purse’s in the Auction with INR 10.75 Cr to start with.