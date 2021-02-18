IPL Auction 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

IPL Auction 2021: Full squad list of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The Quint
IPL
Published:
IPL Auction 2021: Full squad list of Sunrisers Hyderabad. | (Photo: BCCI)

Coming into the auction with 22 players in the squad and the joint lowest available purse in the IPL Player Auction 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to wait and watch at the auction table.

Till the High Tea break, they had added only Jagadeesha Suchith to their squad.

The had the joint smallest available purse’s in the Auction with INR 10.75 Cr to start with.

  1. David Warner
  2. Abhishek Sharma
  3. Basil Thampi
  4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  5. Jonny Bairstow
  6. Kane Williamson
  7. Manish Pandey
  8. Mohammad Nabi
  9. Rashid Khan
  10. Sandeep Sharma
  11. Shahbaz Nadeem
  12. Shreevats Goswami
  13. Siddarth Kaul
  14. Khaleel Ahmed
  15. T Natarajan
  16. Vijay Shankar
  17. Wriddhiman Saha
  18. Virat Singh
  19. Priyam Garg
  20. Mitchell Marsh
  21. Jason Holder
  22. Abdul Samad
  23. J Suchith

Captained by David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad released Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Prithviraj Yarra after the 2020 IPL season.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT