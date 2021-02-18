IPL Auction 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Full Squad

The Kolkata Knight Riders began their buying at the 2021 IPL Auction on Thursday, 18 February, by picking up Bangladesh batsman Shakib Al Hasan for Rs 3.2 crore.
This is how the squad looks at the moment (with the additions today in bold):
Kolkata Knight Riders changed captains midway through the 2020 IPL season with Eoin Morgan taking over the reigns from Dinesh Karthik. The team finished fifth in the league standings, failing to make it to the playoffs.
In the off season, KKR released six players including Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton.
