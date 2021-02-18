IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have made the biggest purchase of IPL auction history by buying Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore.
The South African had placed his base price at Rs 75 lakh and saw a fierce bidding war between Mumbai, Bangalore, Punjab and Rajasthan but it was the Pink City franchise that made the winning bid.
They also bought Shivam Dube for Rs 4.40 crore.
RR switched things up in the off-season, releasing their skipper Steve Smith. In his place, Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson has been named their new captain.
Robin Uthappa too will not be part of the franchise this season after he was traded to Chennai Super Kings.
Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran and Varun Aaron are the other players who were sent back to the auction pool.
