IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have made the biggest purchase of IPL auction history by buying Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore.

The South African had placed his base price at Rs 75 lakh and saw a fierce bidding war between Mumbai, Bangalore, Punjab and Rajasthan but it was the Pink City franchise that made the winning bid.

They also bought Shivam Dube for Rs 4.40 crore.