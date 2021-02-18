IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad List Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore began their buying at the 2021 IPL Auction on Thursday, 18 February, by picking Glenn Maxwell at a whopping price of Rs 14.25 crore. RCB battled CSK in a bidding war to get the explosive Australian all-rounder.

RCB also picked uncapped batsmen Sachin baby and Rajat Patidar for their base prices of Rs 20 lakh each.

Virat Kohli’s RCB came into the auction with the smallest squad after releasing 10 players in the off-season. They started the day with Rs 35.4 crore to spend and a maximum of 11 slots to fill.

In the off-season they had brought in Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel from Delhi Capitals in all-cash deals.

Here is how their squad looks at the moment (with today’s additions in bold):