IPL 2021 Auction Scheduled for 18 February

The India Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction is scheduled for this week. Every year, this event attracts a lot of attention from cricket fans all over the world.
This year, the auction is to be held in Chennai on 18 February 2021. It will begin at 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
A total of 292 cricketers, pruned from the initial list of 1,114 players, have been picked to go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
The official statement from the IPL reads, “The IPL 2021 Player Auction list is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on 18 February; 1,114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.”
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from ICC associate member nations will be up for grabs in the auction.
(With inputs from IANS.)
