IPL Auction 2021: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Following an intense bidding war with Kings Punjab, Chennai Super Kings bagged English all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore. The 33-year-old left-hand batsman has played 19 IPL and 34 T20 matches so far.
He had last played with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2020.
With this, CSK has Rs 12,90,00,000 more left for the bidding process.
Chennai Super Kings had their worst season outing in 2020 when they finished seventh in the standings, ahead only of Rajasthan Royals.
In the off season, they released Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Monu Singh. Shane Watson is also out of the squad list after announcing his retirement during the 2020 season.
However, CSK did bring in one player during the transfer window, signing Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.
Published: 18 Feb 2021,03:50 PM IST