IPL 2026: KKR Retire Jersey Number 12 as a Tribute to Andre Russell

In a fitting tribute to Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) legendary all-rounder Andre Russell, the franchise have decided to retire jersey number 12 in honour of their Eternal Knight. The three-time champions made the special announcement at their preseason event - Knights Unplugged 3.0 – on Tuesday evening.

Andre Russell, who has returned to the KKR setup as a ‘power coach’ ahead of the new season, had a distinguished 12-year tenure with the Kolkata Knight Riders, representing the franchise in the TATA IPL from 2014 to 2025. With his iconic hairstyle and incredible prowess on the cricket field, the West Indian went on to become one of KKR’s most prominent players, playing a significant role in helping them secure two TATA IPL titles (2014, 2024).