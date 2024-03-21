IPL 2024: Two Bouncers Per Over And Smart Replay System- New Rules This Season

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is all set to kick off on Friday will feature two new rules -- allowing two bouncers per over and the Smart Replay System to enhance the efficacy of the DRS.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given clearance for allowing two bounces per over and introducing the Smart Replay System in IPL 2024 to elevate the excitement for the fans.