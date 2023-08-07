IPL 2024: Daniel Vettori Appointed as New Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 44-year-old has replaced West Indies legend Brian Lara, who was appointed as the head coach of the Hyderabad-based franchise ahead of the 2023 IPL season and assumed the position following the departure of former head coach Tom Moody from the team.

"As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours," Sunrisers said in a tweet.

In the 2022 season, Lara held the positions of strategic advisor and batting coach for SRH. Following Tom Moody's departure, he was promoted to the role of head coach for the team. In 2023 edition, Sunrisers finished last (tenth) with four wins and ten losses to their name.