IPL 2024 Retention Updates: GT Retain Hardik Pandya, KKR Release Shardul

IPL 2024 Retention Live Updates: Catch all the live updates here
Ahead of the mini auction scheduled in December, all 10 IPL franchises have made public the roster of players they will release and keep on Sunday, 26 November.
Hardik Pandya will not move to MI and will stay at Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma will continue to captain Mumbai Indians.
Shardul Thakur has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad have set Harry Brook free.
Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga have been released by the Plesis-led RCB.
RCB - Rs 40.75 crore
SRH - Rs 34 crore
KKR - Rs 32.7 crore
CSK - Rs 31.4 crore
PBKS - Rs 29.1 crore
DC - Rs 28.95 crore
MI - 15.25 crore
RR - 14.5 crore
List of released players:
Wanindu Hasaranga
Harshal Patel
Finn Allen
Josh Hazlewood
Michael Bracewell
David Willey
Wayne Parnell
Sonu Yadav
Avinash Singh
Siddharth Kaul
Kedhar Jadhav
Debunking another speculation of the day, it was announced that Rohit Sharma will continue as Mumbai Indians' captain. Meanwhile, England speedster Jofra Archer has been released by the 5-time champions.
List of released players:
Mohd. Arshad Khan
Ramandeep Singh
Hrithik Shokeen
Raghav Goyal
Jofra Archer
Tristan Stubbs
Duan Jansen
Jhye Richardson
Riley Meredith
Chris Jordan
Sandeep Warrier
The most-awaited news of the trading-window is out, putting all speculations to rest - Hardik Pandya has been retained by Gujrat Titans.
Players released by the franchise:
Yash Dayal
K.S. Bharat
Shivam Mavi
Urvil Patel
Pradeep Sangwan
Odean Smith
Alzarri Joseph
Dasun Shanaka
Jaydev Unadkat has been released by the KL Rahul-led Lucknow. Other players who have been released by the franchise are:
Jaydev Unadkat
Daniel Sams
Manan Vohra
Swapnil Singh
Karan Sharma
Arpit Guleria
Suryansh Shedge
Karun Nair
Just after a single season, England's Harry Brook has been released by Hyderabad. Total number of released players of the franchise are:
Harry Brook
Samarth Vyas
Kartik Tyagi
Vivrant Sharma
Akeal Hossein
Adil Rashid
A total of 12 players have been released by Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shardul Thakur
Shakib Al Hasan
Litton Das
Aarya Desai
David Wiese
Narayan Jagadeesan
Mandeep Singh
Kulwant Khejroliya
Lockie Ferguson
Umesh Yadav
Tim Southee
Johnson Charles
The following players have been released by Punjab Kings:
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Shahrukh Khan
Raj Angad Bawa
Matthew Short
Baltej Dhanda
G Brar
Mohit Rathee
Rajasthan Royals have retained Adam Zampa and Trent Boult and released the following players from their set-up:
Joe Root
Jason Holder
Abdul Basith
Akash Vashisht
Kuldip Yadav
Obed McCoy
Murugan Ashwin
KC Cariappa
KM Asif
Purse Remaining: 14.5 cr
Prithvi Shaw has been retained by Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals are letting go the following 11 players from their set-up:
Rilee Roussow
Rovman Powell
Manish Pandey
Sarfaraz Khan
Phil Salt
Mustafizur Rahman
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Ripal Patel
Priyam Garg
Aman Khan
Chetan Sakariya
Purse Remaining: 28.95 cr
Good news for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings fans - Thala is going to stay at the franchise for IPL 2024.
Apart from Ben Stokes, the following players have been released by the Dhoni-led Chennai:
Ben Stokes
Dwaine Pretorious
Ambati Rayudu
Kylie Jamieson
Akash Singh
Sisanda Magala
Shubranshu Senapati
Bhagnath Varma
In what could potentially go down as the most high-profile trade in the history of Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya is reportedly all set to reunite his ties with his first franchise, Mumbai Indians. The Gujarat Titans skipper will be joining the five-time champions in an all-cash deal.
IPL 2024: As per reports, Hardik Pandya will rejoin Mumbai Indians.
Six years after leaving the franchise, Gautam Gambhir has returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders again – in a different capacity this time around. In the upcoming edition wherein he will be seen mentoring the two-time champions.
Lasith Malinga, the former fast bowler for the Mumbai Indians, has returned to the team as a fast bowling coach. Malinga was formerly a member of the Rajasthan Royals. Conversely, MI has parted ways with Shane Bond, who is now a member of RR.
With an update from the official handle of Lucknow Super Giants, it is confirmed that captain KL Rahul will continue at the franchise for the 2024 season.
“I would like to thank all the management, coaches, players and fans for my time at CSK it was an awesome experience. I learnt so much,” Pretorius said on his official account.
Shahbaz Ahamad has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Mayank Dagar is traded to RCB from SRH during the Indian Premier League trading window ahead of the 2024 season.
One of England's most decorated cricket players, England batter Joe Root will not be taking part in the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals confirmed on Saturday. Root debuted in the IPL last season after being selected by the Royals in the 2023 mini-auction. In the 2023 edition, he played three matches for the team.
Ben Stokes, who was a part of the CSK during a successful IPL 2023 season, opted out of the upcoming edition keeping in mind England's international schedule and his fitness. The English all-rounder managed to play only two matches in the last season due to an injury.
A source privy to Chennai Super Kings suggests that Chennai might go for New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as a replacement for Stokes.
Avesh Khan was traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Devdutt Padikkal was traded from RR to LSG. Both Avesh and Padikkal will head to their respective teams for their existing salary.
In what was the opening trade of IPL 2024, five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians acquired West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd from the Lucknow Super Giants during the first week of November.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2024 auction trade window. The ten teams in the Indian Premier League are getting ready for the upcoming season, and they will soon reveal which players they will keep and release in advance of the auction that takes place next month. There have already been a number of trades, releases, and withdrawals, and transfer rumors abound.
