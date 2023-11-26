Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024 Retention Updates: GT Retain Hardik Pandya, KKR Release Shardul

IPL 2024 Retention Updates: GT Retain Hardik Pandya, KKR Release Shardul

IPL 2024 retention: Get all the news and updates on IPL players retention and released players list here.
The Quint
IPL
Updated:

IPL 2024 Retention Live Updates: Catch all the live updates here

|

(Photo: BCCI/IPL)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024 Retention Live Updates: Catch all the live updates here</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Ahead of the mini auction scheduled in December, all 10 IPL franchises have made public the roster of players they will release and keep on Sunday, 26 November.

  • Hardik Pandya will not move to MI and will stay at Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma will continue to captain Mumbai Indians.

  • Shardul Thakur has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad have set Harry Brook free.

  • Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga have been released by the Plesis-led RCB.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Purse Remaining

RCB - Rs 40.75 crore
SRH - Rs 34 crore
KKR - Rs 32.7 crore
CSK - Rs 31.4 crore
PBKS - Rs 29.1 crore
DC - Rs 28.95 crore
MI - 15.25 crore
RR - 14.5 crore

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasanranga and Josh Hazlewood have been released by RCB from their set-up.

List of released players:

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga

  2. Harshal Patel

  3. Finn Allen

  4. Josh Hazlewood

  5. Michael Bracewell

  6. David Willey

  7. Wayne Parnell

  8. Sonu Yadav

  9. Avinash Singh

  10. Siddharth Kaul

  11. Kedhar Jadhav

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by Mumbai Indians

Debunking another speculation of the day, it was announced that Rohit Sharma will continue as Mumbai Indians' captain. Meanwhile, England speedster Jofra Archer has been released by the 5-time champions.

List of released players:

  1. Mohd. Arshad Khan

  2. Ramandeep Singh

  3. Hrithik Shokeen

  4. Raghav Goyal

  5. Jofra Archer

  6. Tristan Stubbs

  7. Duan Jansen

  8. Jhye Richardson

  9. Riley Meredith

  10. Chris Jordan

  11. Sandeep Warrier

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Hardik Pandya Retained By Gujarat

The most-awaited news of the trading-window is out, putting all speculations to rest - Hardik Pandya has been retained by Gujrat Titans.

Players released by the franchise:

  1. Yash Dayal

  2. K.S. Bharat

  3. Shivam Mavi

  4. Urvil Patel

  5. Pradeep Sangwan

  6. Odean Smith

  7. Alzarri Joseph

  8. Dasun Shanaka

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by Lucknow Super Giants

Jaydev Unadkat has been released by the KL Rahul-led Lucknow. Other players who have been released by the franchise are:

  1. Jaydev Unadkat

  2. Daniel Sams

  3. Manan Vohra

  4. Swapnil Singh

  5. Karan Sharma

  6. Arpit Guleria

  7. Suryansh Shedge

  8. Karun Nair

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Just after a single season, England's Harry Brook has been released by Hyderabad. Total number of released players of the franchise are:

  1. Harry Brook

  2. Samarth Vyas

  3. Kartik Tyagi

  4. Vivrant Sharma

  5. Akeal Hossein

  6. Adil Rashid

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by Kolkata Knight Riders

A total of 12 players have been released by Kolkata Knight Riders:

  1. Shardul Thakur

  2. Shakib Al Hasan

  3. Litton Das

  4. Aarya Desai

  5. David Wiese

  6. Narayan Jagadeesan

  7. Mandeep Singh

  8. Kulwant Khejroliya

  9. Lockie Ferguson

  10. Umesh Yadav

  11. Tim Southee

  12. Johnson Charles

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by Punjab Kings

The following players have been released by Punjab Kings:

  1. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

  2. Shahrukh Khan

  3. Raj Angad Bawa

  4. Matthew Short

  5. Baltej Dhanda

  6. G Brar

  7. Mohit Rathee

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have retained Adam Zampa and Trent Boult and released the following players from their set-up:

  1. Joe Root

  2. Jason Holder

  3. Abdul Basith

  4. Akash Vashisht

  5. Kuldip Yadav

  6. Obed McCoy

  7. Murugan Ashwin

  8. KC Cariappa

  9. KM Asif

Purse Remaining: 14.5 cr

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Prithvi Shaw Retained

Prithvi Shaw has been retained by Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are letting go the following 11 players from their set-up:

  1. Rilee Roussow

  2. Rovman  Powell

  3. Manish Pandey

  4. Sarfaraz Khan

  5. Phil Salt

  6. Mustafizur Rahman

  7. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

  8. Ripal Patel

  9. Priyam Garg

  10. Aman Khan

  11. Chetan Sakariya

Purse Remaining: 28.95 cr

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Dhoni Will Continue

Good news for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings fans - Thala is going to stay at the franchise for IPL 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Players Released by CSK

Apart from Ben Stokes, the following players have been released by the Dhoni-led Chennai:

  1. Ben Stokes

  2. Dwaine Pretorious

  3. Ambati Rayudu

  4. Kylie Jamieson

  5. Akash Singh

  6. Sisanda Magala

  7. Shubranshu Senapati

  8. Bhagnath Varma

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: PBKS To Release These Players?

There are reportedly plans to release Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, and Rishi Dhawan.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Hardik To Join Mumbai Indians?

In what could potentially go down as the most high-profile trade in the history of Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya is reportedly all set to reunite his ties with his first franchise, Mumbai Indians. The Gujarat Titans skipper will be joining the five-time champions in an all-cash deal.

IPL 2024: As per reports, Hardik Pandya will rejoin Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Gambhir Back at Home

Six years after leaving the franchise, Gautam Gambhir has returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders again – in a different capacity this time around. In the upcoming edition wherein he will be seen mentoring the two-time champions.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Malinga's Homecoming

Lasith Malinga, the former fast bowler for the Mumbai Indians, has returned to the team as a fast bowling coach. Malinga was formerly a member of the Rajasthan Royals. Conversely, MI has parted ways with Shane Bond, who is now a member of RR.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: KL Rahul To Continue With LSG

With an update from the official handle of Lucknow Super Giants, it is confirmed that captain KL Rahul will continue at the franchise for the 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Dwaine Pretorius Steps Away from CSK

“I would like to thank all the management, coaches, players and fans for my time at CSK it was an awesome experience. I learnt so much,” Pretorius said on his official account.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Shahbaz-Dagar Swapping

Shahbaz Ahamad has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Mayank Dagar is traded to RCB from SRH during the Indian Premier League trading window ahead of the 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Joe Root Withdraws

One of England's most decorated cricket players, England batter Joe Root will not be taking part in the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals confirmed on Saturday. Root debuted in the IPL last season after being selected by the Royals in the 2023 mini-auction. In the 2023 edition, he played three matches for the team.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Ben Stokes Opt Out

Ben Stokes, who was a part of the CSK during a successful IPL 2023 season, opted out of the upcoming edition keeping in mind England's international schedule and his fitness. The English all-rounder managed to play only two matches in the last season due to an injury.

A source privy to Chennai Super Kings suggests that Chennai might go for New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as a replacement for Stokes.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: LSG-RR Trade

Avesh Khan was traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Devdutt Padikkal was traded from RR to LSG. Both Avesh and Padikkal will head to their respective teams for their existing salary.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: First Trade

In what was the opening trade of IPL 2024, five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians acquired West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd from the Lucknow Super Giants during the first week of November.

IPL 2024 Auction Trade Window Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2024 auction trade window. The ten teams in the Indian Premier League are getting ready for the upcoming season, and they will soon reveal which players they will keep and release in advance of the auction that takes place next month. There have already been a number of trades, releases, and withdrawals, and transfer rumors abound.

Stay tuned for live updates!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 26 Nov 2023,02:45 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT