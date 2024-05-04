IPL 2024: RCB Survive Late Scare After Faf’s Fireworks To Beat Gujarat by 4 Wkts

It took Karthik’s 21 not out and Swapnil Singh’s unbeaten 15 to get RCB over the line and help them jump to seventh place in the points table. RCB’s win also meant GT slid to ninth place and Mumbai Indians became the new occupants of tenth position in the points table.

Chasing 148, Kohli began by lofting and whipping Mohit Sharma for a brace of sixes in the opening over. Du Plessis greeted Joshua Little with a pulled four, followed by taking two fours and a six in the 20-run second over.

He then took the attack to debutant spinner Manav Suthar, taking a six and four in the third over, followed by heaving Mohit over mid-wicket to bring up RCB’s fifty in just 19 balls. There was just no stopping du Plessis as he took three more fours off Mohit in an 18-run fourth over.

After a sublime Kohli dispatched Suthar for two sixes, du Plessis completed his fifty in 18 balls and went on to slam Little for two fours and a six in the last over of power-play. But Little had the last laugh by cramping du Plessis for room and a short fine leg took the catch on top-edge, as RCB ended the Power-play at 92/1.