IPL 2024: MCA Sources Quash Rumours of Extra Security in Stadium for MI-RR Game

IPL 2024: MCA refuted rumours of steps to be taken keep fans in check during the MI vs RR match at the Wankhede Stadium.
It has been a turbulent time for captain Hardik Pandya and his team Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, as the five-time champions are winless in the competition after back-to-back losses in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
If this wasn’t enough, then Hardik being subjected to relentless boos and jeers from crowds in both venues, and even subjected to a discriminatory term, has added more noise to the build-up of MI playing their first home game against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Of late, there have been multiple reports saying the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has planned steps to keep fans in check and be even ejected from the stadium for booing or jeering at Pandya when MI play RR on Monday evening. But sources have revealed that no such thing is on the cards from the association.
The reason behind Hardik being viciously targeted by fans mainly stems from his switch from Gujarat Titans, a team he captained to IPL 2022 win and IPL 2023 final, to Mumbai Indians, who gave him his first big break in the tournament.
What has also added more fuel to the brutal fan anger towards Hardik is him replacing five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma as the MI captain ahead of IPL 2024, shortly after his switch to the team was confirmed in November 2023.
In IPL 2024, MI lost to GT by six runs in Ahmedabad and faced a 32-run loss in run-fest of a game to SRH, who posted the highest IPL total ever of 277/3. With MI now at the bottom of the 10-team points table, Pandya & Co have all odds stacked up against them in their quest to resurrect their early campaign at home against a formidable RR on 1 April.
