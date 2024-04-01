IPL 2024: MCA Sources Quash Rumours of Extra Security in Stadium for MI-RR Game

It has been a turbulent time for captain Hardik Pandya and his team Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, as the five-time champions are winless in the competition after back-to-back losses in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

If this wasn’t enough, then Hardik being subjected to relentless boos and jeers from crowds in both venues, and even subjected to a discriminatory term, has added more noise to the build-up of MI playing their first home game against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Of late, there have been multiple reports saying the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has planned steps to keep fans in check and be even ejected from the stadium for booing or jeering at Pandya when MI play RR on Monday evening. But sources have revealed that no such thing is on the cards from the association.