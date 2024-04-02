IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 156.7 kmph, Says ‘My Goal Is To Play for Country’

On the back of an excellent debut in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Mayank Yadav has stolen the limelight with his pace yet again during Lucknow Super Giants’ 28-run triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday (2 April), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The young pacer from Delhi recorded staggering figures of 4-0-14-3, on a ground which historically has been harsh on the bowlers. His victims in this match included Rajat Patidar and two power-hitting Australians – Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.