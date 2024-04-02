IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 156.7 kmph, Says ‘My Goal Is To Play for Country’ After RCB vs LSG
(Photo: BCCI)
On the back of an excellent debut in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Mayank Yadav has stolen the limelight with his pace yet again during Lucknow Super Giants’ 28-run triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday (2 April), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The young pacer from Delhi recorded staggering figures of 4-0-14-3, on a ground which historically has been harsh on the bowlers. His victims in this match included Rajat Patidar and two power-hitting Australians – Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.
Fastest deliveries in IPL:
Shaun Tait – 157.7 kmph
Lockie Ferguson – 157.3 kmph
Umran Malik – 157 kmph
Mayank Yadav – 156.8 kmph
Anrich Nortje – 156.2 kmph
After the match, Mayank expressed his desire to represent the national team.
